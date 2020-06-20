Sanofi boosts vaccines with a $685 million investment

Sanofi plans to spend $550 million on a vaccine-manufacturing facility in Neuville-sur-Saône, France, a 5-year project expected to create 200 full-time jobs. Sanofi will also invest $135 million in an R&D facility in Marcy-l’Étoile. Geared toward meeting production needs in any future pandemics, the plant will feature a central unit housing several modules that can make 3–4 vaccines simultaneously. Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline announced in April that they are collaborating on the development of an adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine, for which the French firm will contribute an antigen based on recombinant DNA technology.
