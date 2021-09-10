Sanofi to buy Kadmon and its newly approved transplant treatment

Sanofi has agreed to buy Kadmon Holdings for $1.9 billion in cash. New York City–based Kadmon develops immuno-oncology therapies and drugs for fibrotic diseases. It makes the recently approved Rezurock (belumosudil), a small molecule that inhibits a protein implicated in graft-versus-host disease. Sanofi says the acquisition will bolster its general medicines portfolio, which includes two transplant-related therapies.
