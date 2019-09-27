Takeda enlists Evotec for early-stage drug discovery

Takeda Pharmaceutical has enlisted Evotec to develop small-molecule drug candidates as part of a broad discovery pact. In exchange for an undisclosed up-front fee, Evotec will work on therapies for oncology, gastroenterology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Takeda has an option to acquire compounds at the lead-development or clinical-candidate stages. The deal between the longtime collaborators comes as Takeda sheds jobs in other parts of its business after its acquisition of Shire.
