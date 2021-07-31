Takeda to invest $126 million at its California facility

Following the opening of a 2,200 m2 cell and gene therapy facility in Boston last year, Takeda Pharmaceutical says it will spend $126 million to expand and renovate a facility on the other coast, in Thousand Oaks, California. Described in a press release as a move to “increase the site’s capacity to manufacture additional products for the rare disease community,” the project will add a 1,400 m2 facility to the current 1,300 m2 operation. Takeda says the plant will use automation, digitalization, and virtual reality training.
