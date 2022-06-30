Targeted protein drug firms announce partnerships, new leadership

Generian Pharmaceuticals and Mitobridge, a subsidiary of Astellas Pharma, have formed a partnership to identify and develop small molecules that modulate undruggable protein targets in diseases with limited treatment options. Astellas will pay Generian up to $180 million and be responsible for clinical development. Separately, Dunad Therapeutics, a company focused on small-molecule protein degraders, has appointed Pearl Huang CEO. Huang has held leadership positions at Roche, GSK, Merck & Co., and, most recently, Cygnal Therapeutics.
