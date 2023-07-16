Tenpoint gets $70 million to tackle vision loss with ex vivo and in vivo approaches

Tenpoint Therapeutics has launched with $70 million in series A investments to develop therapies that reverse vision loss. The company will pursue both ex vivo approaches, in which cells are manipulated outside the eye and then administered, and in vivo reprogramming, which acts on cells in place within the eye. “If we think of the eye . . . as a camera, it’s easier to access certain parts of the camera depending on what part you need to exchange,” says Tenpoint CEO Eddy Anglade. The firm says it aims to replace cell types in both inherited and age-related conditions.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter