Two Japanese drug companies to set up new plants in the US

Kyowa Kirin says it will spend up to $530 million to build a biomanufacturing facility in Sanford, North Carolina. The 16,000 m2 site, set to open in 2027, will make antibodies and other biologic therapies for Kyowa Kirin and third parties. Meanwhile, Asahi Kasei Medical subsidiary Bionova Scientific, a biologics contract production firm, will establish a facility in The Woodlands, Texas, to make plasmid DNA, a key ingredient in cell and gene therapies and in messenger RNA–based vaccines.
