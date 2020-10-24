UCB to buy Lilly campus in the UK

The Belgian drug company UCB will buy an Eli Lilly and Company research site in Windlesham, England, that the US firm shut down last year. UCB plans to renovate the campus before relocating its UK operations from Slough, England, as part of a plan to invest about $1.3 billion in the UK over 5 years. The facility will support 650 jobs and will be one of UCB’s three R&D hubs, including ones in Belgium and the US.
