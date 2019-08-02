Vertex names chief medical officer Reshma Kewalramani as new CEO

Next year will bring a changing of the guard at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. In April 2020, Jeffrey Leiden will step down as CEO and become executive chairman of the board of directors. Leiden became CEO in 2012 and led the Boston-based biotech company through the launch and expansion of its lucrative cystic fibrosis drug franchise. Chief Medical Officer Reshma Kewalramani, who joined Vertex in 2017 after more than 12 years at the biotech firm Amgen, will become the next CEO. Kewalramani will be the first woman to lead a top-five biotech firm.
