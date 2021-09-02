Anixa to start CAR-T trial for ovarian cancer

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted Anixa Biosciences’s investigational new drug application, clearing the company to begin clinical trials of its chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) treatment for ovarian cancer. Moffitt Cancer Center developed the therapy, which consists of T cells from a person with ovarian cancer that are engineered to recognize the follicle stimulating hormone receptor. CAR-T has been successful in treating blood cancers but has been difficult to adapt to solid tumors.
