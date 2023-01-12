Antibiotic developer Nabriva to wind down

Nabriva Therapeutics says it is going to wind down, becoming the latest antibiotic developer to fail commercially. Nabriva was formed in 2006 from Sandoz’s antibiotic research operations. The company discovered lefamulin in 2006 and won US Food and Drug Administration approval for it in 2019, launching the drug as Xenleta, but it was not able to amass significant sales. Nabriva says it will terminate all employees and seek a buyer for lefamulin. The antibiotic firms Melinta Therapeutics, Aradigm, and Achaogen all declared bankruptcy in 2019.
