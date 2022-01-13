Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Antibiotics

Bacterial genomes yield antibiotic candidate to replace old drug

Naturally occurring analogs to antibiotics may provide new drugs that are not plagued by resistance

by Alla Katsnelson, special to C&EN
January 13, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

The structure of biphenyl macolacin

By mining bacterial genomes for metabolites distantly related to an antibiotic drug called colistin, which is now threatened by resistance in the clinic, researchers have identified and synthesized a compound that could one day replace it (Nature 2022, 10.1038/s41586-021-04264-x). Their strategy may allow researchers to identify additional antibiotic candidates, the authors say.

Many clinically important antibiotics, including colistin, are produced by or inspired by metabolites that bacteria make to kill off competing strains. Target bacteria can evolve resistance to these metabolites, and their would-be assassins in turn evolve to produce twists on those compounds to outwit that resistance.

It’s those latter compounds—naturally occurring analogs of known drugs—that Sean Brady, a biochemist at the Rockefeller University, set out to find. “Bacteria have been fighting for a long time, likely against the same resistance mechanisms,” Brady says. “Why not return to nature and see if you can find a version of that antibiotic that has gotten around it?”

The researchers searched bacterial genomes for sequences distantly related to the one that encodes colistin. These sequences are likely to produce distinct analogs to the molecule. “The most distant structure is going to be the one that has fought off the most resistance,” he says.

After identifying a candidate sequence, Brady’s group applied a computational method it had developed previously that predicts a natural product’s chemical structure from its genetic sequence. The approach allowed the researchers to home in on a compound they called macolacin. They synthesized it and close relatives with different substituent groups before landing on a biphenyl-containing analog. Biphenyl macolacin showed antibacterial properties in lab tests, and in mice it fought off infection by two colistin-resistant strains of Acinetobacter baumannii at least as well as colistin does in the absence of resistance.

“It’s a nice combination of inspiration by biology and then optimization by chemistry,” says Gerard Wright, a biochemist studying antibiotics at McMaster University. He says that though macolacin may turn out to be too toxic for clinical use, the approach can be applied to other naturally inspired antibiotics.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Phylogenetic screen finds antibiotics that work in a new way
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New antibacterial structures feature rare amino acid﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tapping into the human microbiome yields MRSA-active antibiotics
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE