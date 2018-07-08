Bain buys antibiotics maker DSM Sinochem

Bain Capital Private Equity will buy the antibiotics manufacturer DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals for about $600 million. With facilities in Europe, China, and Mexico, DSM Sinochem is one of the world’s largest producers of bulk antibiotics. DSM, the firm’s original owner, sold a 50% stake to Sinochem in 2011. In recent years, DSM Sinochem has led a campaign to encourage drug manufacturers to stop dumping antibiotic waste into the environment.
