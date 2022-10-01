GSK licenses Spero antibiotic for $66 million

GSK will pay $66 million up front to license a late-stage antibiotic from Spero Therapeutics. The drug, tebipenem pivoxil, is the “first oral carbapenem antibiotic to potentially treat complicated urinary tract infections,” the companies say. In June, the US Food and Drug Administration sent Spero a letter outlining deficiencies in its new drug application for tebipenem. The FDA later informed the firm that it could resubmit the application after completing an additional Phase 3 clinical trial. Spero said it would pursue the trial with a partner firm.
