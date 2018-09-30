Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Antibiotics

Gallium undergoes testing as an antibiotic in people

Small trial shows improved lung function in people with cystic fibrosis

by Megha Satyanarayana
September 30, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

Image of Pseudomonas aeruginosa on agar.
Credit: Shutterstock
Gallium seems to quell infections by starving bacteria such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, shown here.

In a nonrandomized clinical trial, researchers at the University of Washington have detected hints that gallium may be a treatment for a chronic infection commonly found in people with cystic fibrosis. The test, which was not placebo controlled, used intravenous gallium nitrate to treat 20 patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common opportunistic infection associated with the disease (Sci. Transl. Med. 2018, DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.aat7520). Physicians Pradeep K. Singh and Christopher H. Goss, who led the study, found that gallium treatment was well tolerated, with no major safety concerns. They also observed that patients’ lung function improved, and gallium persisted for more than 100 hours after treatment. The researchers say gallium, which is atomically similar to iron but cannot participate in oxidation-reduction reactions, seems to confuse iron-dependent metabolic processes in bacteria, effectively starving the cells. Exploiting nutritional pathways to quell infection is somewhat unorthodox, Singh says, as existing antibiotics generally target growth and replication pathways. But with the rise of highly resistant strains of various microbes, other bacterial processes need to be explored as targets, he says. Gallium has already been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for other uses. Goss says the team has launched a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gallium can make MRSA biofilms more susceptible to antibiotics
Gut microbiome can alter Type 1 diabetes symptoms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Zinc worsens C. difficile infections

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE