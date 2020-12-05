A Helmholtz Centreawarded up to $15 million for small-molecule antibiotics

Carb-X, a public-private partnership, will award the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research up to $15 million to develop two small-molecule antibiotics. One compound is an inhibitor of α-hemolysin, a toxin employed by Staphylococcus aureus that damages lung tissue and immune cells. The second is an inhibitor of elastase B, a metalloenzyme used by Pseudomonas aeruginosa during infections. Both approaches rely on blunting damage from infections rather than killing the bacteria directly, which could help stall antibiotic resistance.
