Melinta will acquire antibiotics developer Tetraphase

The third time’s the charm for the antibiotic developer Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals. It has agreed to be purchased by Melinta Therapeutics for $39 million and up to $16 million more.Tetraphase struck a $14 million deal in March to be bought by AcelRx. Then in May, the firm said it was considering a $22 million offer from La Jolla Pharmaceutical. Tetraphase has amassed more than $600 million in losses over the years as it developed its tetracycline Xervara.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter