U.K. antibiotics firm Amprologix launches

Amprologix, a British start-up firm developing antibiotics that are effective against drug-resistant infections, has launched from the University of Plymouth to commercialize a new antibiotic, epidermicin. The antibiotic was initially recovered from a skin bacterium, Staphylococcus epidermidis. Ingenza, an industrial bioprocess expert, is helping Amprologix scale up epidermicin production and is also taking a stake in the new firm.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter