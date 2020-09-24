Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Antibiotics

How to outwit antibiotic resistance with chemical know-how

Guided by protein structure, chemists build group A streptogramins that evade deactivating enzyme

by Bethany Halford
September 24, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Structures of virginiamycin M2 and a potent synthetic group A streptogramin

Using structural biology and synthetic chemistry, scientists are bolstering the armament of streptogramin antibiotics. This class of bacteria fighters has largely been abandoned, in part because of problems with resistance. They hope their interdisciplinary approach will guide others in search of new antibiotics.

Synercid, which was approved by the US Food and Drug administration in 1999, is the only streptogramin antibiotic on the market in the US. These antibiotics combine two different types of molecules, known as group A and group B streptogramins, to fight Staphylococcus aureus and Enterococcus faecium infections. Group A streptogramins can mount a defense, albeit a weak one, without the help of group B. But if bacteria develop resistance to group A, group B often becomes ineffective.

“We think streptogramins haven’t reached their potential,” says Ian B. Seiple, a chemist at the University of California, San Francisco, who spearheaded the research. There are many things left to try. Seiple points out that chemical modifications to the group A streptogramin scaffold—a 23-membered macrocycle—have only been made in a few locations.

Seiple’s group previously developed a short, modular approach to naturally occurring group A streptogramins, such as virginiamycin M2 (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.7b08577). By modifying the seven building blocks in this synthesis, the chemists were able to vastly expand the chemistry of group A streptogramin analogs.

The chemists then teamed up with UCSF structural biologist James S. Fraser’s lab to probe how these analogs bind to their ribosomal target and how they bind to virginiamycin acetyltransferase. This enzyme deactivates group A streptogramins by attaching an acetyl group to a key alcohol group. The team discovered a way to block this counterattack. They found a sweet spot on the antibiotic’s macrocyclic framework to introduce an allyl substituent that would prevent the deactivating enzyme from binding the group A streptogramin, without disrupting the antibiotic’s ability to bind to the bacterial ribosome. An analog with this substitution (shown) was able to stop S. aureus from growing in a test tubes and effectively fought an S. aureus infection in mice (Nature 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2761-3).

“This is a significant contribution to the development of group A streptogramin antibiotics,” says James S. Panek, a chemist at Boston University who has worked on streptogramins. The work, he says, “underscores the pivotal role that chemical synthesis plays in the design and development of potentially useful and novel antibiotics.”

Seiple says the group will keep optimizing the antibiotic analogs. “None of the compounds from this paper are ready to go into humans or even further animal studies,” he notes. But he hopes their work’s example how a synergy of microbiology, structural biology, and synthetic chemistry can overcome a longstanding resistance mechanism will inspire people to do the same with other antibiotics.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New class of synthetic antibiotics battle drug-resistant bacteria
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aryl compound attacks Gram-negative bacteria in a new way
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Albomycin antibiotics discovered decades ago﻿ fall to total synthesis
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE