ADC company lands $24 million series A

Araris has raised $24 million in series A financing, bringing its total funding to $40 million. The Swiss biotech, a spinoff from the Paul Scherrer Institute and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, will use the funds to clinically advance its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidates for oncology. Araris says it has a special linker technology that uses a peptide to conjugate any drug payload to an off-the-shelf antibody.
