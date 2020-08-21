Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biologics

Agilent to boost oligonucleotide production in Colorado

by Rick Mullin
August 21, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

A photo of people in a quality control lab.
Credit: Agilent
A quality control lab at Agilent's faciility in Frederick, Colorado

Agilent Technologies plans to spend $150 million to double capacity for oligonucleotides—short DNA and RNA molecules used to create nucleic acid–based therapies—at its facility in Frederick, Colorado. Agilent expects the market for oligos to top $750 million by 2025, with double-digit growth over that time. The company hopes to begin shipments from the 2,300 m2 expansion by the end of 2022. Agilent has been manufacturing oligos in Boulder, Colorado, since 2006 and opened the Frederick facility in 2019. Others have also been expanding. WuXi AppTec’s STA Pharmaceutical unit opened a large-scale oligo plant in Changzhou, China, this year. And CordenPharma expanded its oligo plant, also in Boulder, in 2018. Several pharmaceutical companies have drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration that use oligos. Biogen’s oligo-based Spinraza treats spinal muscular atrophy. Alnylam has two oligo-based RNAi drugs, Onpattro and Givlaari, for hATTR amyloidosis and acute hepatic porphyria, respectively.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE