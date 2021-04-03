Ajinomoto to develop Bright Peak’s immunotherapies

Bright Peak Therapeutics will use technology from Ajinomoto to develop cytokine-based immunotherapies created with Bright Peak’s chemical ligation technology. The companies say the resulting “immunocytokines” will be designed to be tissue or cell specific. Under the deal, Bright Peak will license Ajinomoto’s site-specific bioconjugation technology to connect antibodies to cytokine payloads, including IL-2 (see page 28). Ajinomoto could also receive milestone payments.
