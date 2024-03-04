Alphora open biologic facility in Canada

Eurofins CDMO Alphora says its pilot-scale biologic drug development facility in Mississauga, Ontario, is ready for use. The 300 m2 facility is intended to serve drug companies with upstream and downstream development, process design, analytical development, cell-based assays, and preclinical or Phase 1 trial supply. It marks the entry of Alphora, traditionally a custom manufacturer of small molecules, into the business of making monoclonal antibodies and other mammalian-based therapeutic proteins for drug industry customers.
