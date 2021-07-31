Amgen to buy TeneoBio for up to $2.5 billion

Amgen has agreed to buy the antibody maker Teneobio for $900 million upfront and up to $1.6 billion in milestone payments. Teneobio makes bispecific and multispecific antibodies, including a new class called human heavy-chain antibodies that bind to multiple targets on different cell types. Teneobio’s technology will add to Amgen’s BiTE technology for producing T-cell-engaging antibodies. The sale includes Teneobio’s TNB-585, a bispecific antibody in clinical trials for certain treatment-resistant prostate cancers.
