Blackstone, Cellex, Intellia start CAR-T company

Blackstone Life Sciences has pledged $250 million to form a company with Cellex Cell Professionals and Intellia Therapeutics to develop universal chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies that can use donor cells instead of cells from a person with the disease being treated. The new firm will acquire the immunotherapy and cell therapy company GEMoaB from Cellex. GEMoaB is developing switchable CAR-T therapies intended to have increased safety and efficacy across several types of cancer. Intellia is a gene-editing company that uses CRISPR-Cas9 to develop therapies.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter