Canada backs cleantech companies

A diverse group of cleantech firms got a collective $11 million financial boost from Canada’s Ministry of Innovation, Science & Economic Development. The companies include two focused on water treatment: ClinnUp Technologies uses electricity and biological processes to clean municipal wastewater, and KmX Membrane Technologies is focused on wastewater at mining sites. Another firm, New Rubber Technologies, wants to turn scrap rubber and plastic into thermoplastic elastomers. Springpower International won funding for its low-cost process for making lithium-ion batteries.
