Flagship’s Generate Biomedicines raises $370 million for de novo protein design

Generate Biomedicines, a start-up founded by Flagship Pioneering, has raised $370 million in series B financing to develop its technology for de novo protein design. The company’s goal is to use machine learning to create therapeutic proteins—including antibodies, cytokines, enzymes, and peptides—from scratch for any disease. Generate Biomedicines plans to expand its current staff of 80 employees to 500 over the next 2 years and advance multiple programs into clinical trials in 2023.
