Fujifilm and Abzena plan US biologic drug facilities

Two contract manufacturers of biologic drugs plan significant investments in the US. Fujifilm says it will spend more than $2 billion to establish a large-scale cell culture site in the US by 2025. The Japanese firm is already spending almost $1 billion to double the size of a biologics plant in Denmark that it acquired from Biogen. Meanwhile, the British firm Abzena plans to build its sixth biologics plant, this one in the US.
