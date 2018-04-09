Fujifilm buys U.S. cell culture business

Fujifilm has agreed to buy California-based Irvine Scientific Sales and its Japanese subsidiary for $800 million. Irvine produces cell culture media—solutions and powders that contain nutrients to promote cell growth and proliferation. Fujifilm expects the cell culture media market to grow 10% annually, buoyed by demand for antibody drugs and regenerative medicine. Fujifilm says Irvine will mesh with its own service business related to regenerative medicine, antibodies, and reagents.
