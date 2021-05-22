G2 Bio Companies launches to develop gene therapies

G2 Bio Companies has launched with $200 million in financing from Temasek to develop gene therapy candidates out of the University of Pennsylvania. The company is led by Penn gene therapy expert James Wilson and former Takeda Pharmaceutical executive Tadataka Yamada. While many gene therapies target rare diseases or diseases caused by mutations in a single gene, Wilson says in a press release that G2 Bio will also develop therapies for common diseases and ones that are linked to mutations in more than one gene.
