GSK makes $120 million manufacturing investment

In another manufacturing investment, GlaxoSmithKline will spend $120 million to revamp and expand its facility in Upper Merion, Pennsylvania. GSK has shifted to using single-use bioreactors at the facility to produce experimental biologic therapies for cancer and other diseases. In August, GSK announced the opening of two continuous manufacturing facilities in Singapore. And in April, it announced a $100 million investment at its site in Hamilton, Montana, which produces parts of its shingles vaccine.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter