IL-2 firm Synthekine raises $107.5 million in series B funding

Synthekine, a company developing cytokines and T cells for immunotherapies, has raised $107.5 million in series B financing, led by Deerfield Management and Janus Henderson Investors. The company’s interleukin-2 (IL-2) partial agonist has shown antitumor activity without the most common side effect of IL-2 therapies: vascular leak syndrome. Synthekine says the funding will allow it to move its therapies into clinical trials.
