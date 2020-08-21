J&J to acquire Momenta Pharmaceuticals for $6.5 billion

Johnson & Johnson has signed an agreement to purchase Cambridge, Massachusetts–based Momenta Pharmaceuticals for about $6.5 billion. The offer is a 70% premium on Momenta’s stock value before the announcement. J&J is interested in Momenta’s nipocalimab, an experimental antibody designed to target FcRn, a neonatal receptor associated with automimmune diseases. J&J says nipocalimab could be commercialized for multiple diseases, some of which could yield annual sales of over $1 billion.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter