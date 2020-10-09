Lilly applies for emergency use authorization for COVID-19 antibody treatment

Eli Lilly and Company and Regeneron have applied to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for their COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies, which block the entry of SARS-CoV-2 into human cells. Both firms have released early data from clinical trials showing that their antibodies reduce viral load and have some effect on symptoms. Regeneron, which provided its treatment to President Donald J. Trump, has said it will initially make the drug available for free; Lilly has said it would like to do the same.
