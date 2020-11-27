Regeneron’s antibody cocktail gets emergency use authorization

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Regeneron’s antibody cocktail for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for developing severe disease. The pair of antibodies target different regions on the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and prevent the virus from infecting human cells. Regeneron’s drug, which in October was thrust into the spotlight when it was used to treat US president Donald J. Trump, is the second antibody to receive an EUA; Eli Lilly and Company got the nod for its single-antibody treatment earlier this month.
