Seres, Nestlé partner to advance microbiome therapy

Seres Therapeutics and Nestlé Health Science have signed a deal to advance SER-109, Seres’s experimental oral microbiome treatment for Clostridium difficile infection, in the US and Canada. The deal is worth up to $500 million, with $175 million paid up front and $125 million paid if the US Food and Drug Administration approves SER-109. If approved, it would be the first microbiome treatment available in the US.
