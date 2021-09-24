Touchlight extends funding to $125 million

Touchlight Genetics, which uses enzymatic processes to make DNA for therapeutics, has extended to $125 million a fundraising round that initially raised $58 million. Touchlight specializes in a synthetic DNA vector called Doggybone DNA that it says can be manufactured more rapidly than traditional plasmid DNA. DNA vectors can carry genetic information for gene therapies and vaccines. Touchlight says the investment will allow it to expand its UK manufacturing capacity and continue R&D.
