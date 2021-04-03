US Food and Drug Administration approves first CAR-T treatment for multiple myeloma

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Abecma, the first chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) product for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Unlike other CAR-T treatments, which recognize a cancer marker called CD19, Abecma, from Bristol Myers Squibb and Bluebird Bio, recognizes a cancer marker called B-cell maturation antigen on the surface of multiple myeloma cells. It will be a treatment option for people who have not responded to four or more other therapies.
