US funds potential COVID-19 therapy from Merck

The US Departments of Health and Human Services and Defense will pay Merck & Co. about $356 million to continue testing its experimental drug MK-7110. The funds include a preorder for 60,000–100,000 doses of the therapy, a recombinant fusion protein developed by OncoImmune that may reduce inflammatory cytokines in people with severe COVID-19. Merck agreed in late November to acquire OncoImmune for $425 million. Preliminary results from a Phase 3 study found that MK-7110 decreased the risk of respiratory failure and increased the chance of recovery.
