Wacker acquires fermentation firm

Germany’s Wacker Chemie says it will double its fermentation capacity with the acquisition of SynCo Bio Partners’ microbial products and vaccine facility in Amsterdam. The contract manufacturing site features fermentation lines with capacities of 270 L and 1,500 L as well as fill-and-finish capabilities for finished drugs. Wacker says it will maintain SynCo’s workforce of about 110 employees.
