WuXi invests $60 million in Massachusetts

Chinese contract manufacturer WuXi Biologics is spending $60 million in Worcester, Mass., to build a plant that will produce biologics and employ as many as 150 people. With a total bioreactor capacity of 4,500 L, the site will primarily employ single-use bioreactors but will also implement a continuous process that WuXi claims to have developed. WuXi has been busily expanding commercial production in recent months with investments totaling hundreds of millions of dollars in new plants in Ireland, Singapore, and China.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter