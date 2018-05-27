WuXi invests in North China, Singapore

The contract manufacturer WuXi Biologics is at it again with major projects planned for Shijiazhuang in North China and Singapore. For its second site in China after Wuxi, near Shanghai, WuXi will spend $240 million on a facility able to support biologics development, clinical production, and commercial manufacturing. Scheduled for completion in 2020, the site will address the “urgent needs of Chinese partners,” WuXi says. Meanwhile, in Singapore, the company will spend $60 million on a smaller-scale plant featuring continuous manufacturing capabilities. Last month, WuXi announced a $390 million investment in Ireland to build what it says will be the world’s largest facility employing single-use bioreactors.
