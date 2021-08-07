Alnylam and PeptiDream team up on siRNA delivery

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and PeptiDream are partnering to develop a peptide-based delivery system for Alnylam’s small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapies that silence gene expression. Alnylam has three commercial siRNA drugs that target genes in the liver, but delivering siRNA to other organs has proved challenging. PeptiDream will design peptides to create peptide-siRNA conjugates that target cell receptors outside the liver. Alnylam will pay PeptiDream an undisclosed up-front payment, R&D costs, and milestone payments up to $2.2 billion.
