Aro raises $88 million series A for Centryin-RNA conjugate therapies

Aro Biotherapeutics has raised $88 million in series A financing to develop its method for delivering RNA therapies to specific cells. Founded in 2018 by Susan Dillon and Karyn O’Neil, Aro designs Centyrins, proteins one-fifteenth the size of monoclonal antibodies, to target receptors on cells. The company will attach therapeutic RNA—either small interfering RNA or antisense oligonucleotides—to Centyrins to shuttle the RNA to specific cells. Johnson & Johnson and the antisense oligo firm Ionis Pharmaceuticals are among Aro’s investors.
