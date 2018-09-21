Axyntis boosts dedicated high-potency capacity

The French fine chemicals maker Axyntis will expand capacity at a high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredient plant dedicated to serving one customer. The plant is located at a former 3M facility that Axyntis acquired two years ago in Pithiviers, France, near its Orgapharm division. The expanded plant, which will operate at the kilogram scale, will be in operation next year, the firm says.
