Beam acquires LNP company Guide Therapeutics for $120 million

The gene-editing company Beam Therapeutics has acquired the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) discovery firm Guide Therapeutics for $120 million up front and up to $320 million in milestone payments. Guide was founded in 2018 based on the work of Georgia Institute of Technology biomedical engineer James Dahlman and former graduate student Cory Sago. The start-up uses DNA bar codes to test hundreds of LNPs at a time for their ability to deliver genes to different cells and tissues.
