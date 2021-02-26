Drug delivery company Cage Bio launches to harness ionic liquids

Cage Bio, a drug delivery company that focuses on ionic liquids, has launched with $7.2 million in series A funding. The company will use the funds to continue developing a product to treat papulopustular rosacea, a skin disease. Ionic liquids are salts with poorly coordinated ions, which allows them to be liquid at room temperature. Cage says ionic liquids can be used instead of organic solvents to deliver drugs through the skin.
