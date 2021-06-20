Evonik and Stanford sign mRNA delivery pact

Evonik Industries and Stanford University have signed a 3-year sponsored research pact aimed at commercializing a degradable-polymer-based system for delivering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics. Known as charge-altering releasable transporters, the polymers were developed by three Stanford professors. Today’s mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are delivered with lipid nanoparticles. The new technology is aimed at organ-selective delivery of mRNA gene therapies, Evonik says.
