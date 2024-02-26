Evonik working with Mainz on new lipids

The German specialty chemical company Evonik Industries has partnered with the University of Mainz to commercialize randomized polyethylene glycols (rPEGs) for use in vaccine and drug delivery. These molecules have properties similar to those of conventional polyethylene glycols but have a different structure, which is intended to offer an improved immunogenicity profile. Evonik plans to use rPEGs for its platform of specialized lipids and to commercialize the excipients.
