Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Drug Delivery

GenEdit raises $24M, signs Genentech deal

The firm’s polymer nanoparticles will be used to target autoimmune disorders.

by Rowan Walrath
January 24, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

A young man wearing a blue shirt and a black watch.
Credit: GenEdit
Kunwoo Lee

It’s a common refrain in the still-new field of gene-editing: The top 3 challenges are delivery, delivery, and delivery. Delivery startup GenEdit has now raised more funds, and signed a partnership with Genentech, to answer that challenge.

GenEdit raised $26 million in series A financing in 2021 with financial backing from Eli Lilly and Company. The startup later signed a partnership with Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug developer Sarepta Therapeutics. The second partnership, this time with Roche’s Genentech, and $24 million in new venture capital are two new votes of confidence for the firm.

GenEdit presents its nanoparticles as an alternative to adeno-associated viruses and lipid nanoparticles, both of which are capable of carrying genetic material but can come with off-target side effects and have difficulty targeting specific types of tissue.

The firm has built a large library of hundreds of thousands of hydrophilic polymer nanoparticles. GenEdit screens the library, which it calls the NanoGalaxy, to identify which structures are best suited for delivery of a specific payload to a specific tissue. CEO Kunwoo Lee says the nanoparticles can deliver small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, and other gene editors; CRISPR inventor Jennifer Doudna was a collaborator with the University of California, Berkeley, team that created the technology.

The Genentech partnership marks the first time GenEdit’s technology will be used to target autoimmune disorders, although Lee declined to name any specific diseases.

“Currently, the way we are treating autoimmune disorders is like bringing a hammer and breaking down entire pathways,” Lee says. “Now, we have a bit better understanding about what causes the autoimmune disorders. It is a moment for us to address autoimmune disorders in a better way, using the nucleic acid.”

Lee says GenEdit has been in conversations with Genentech, its neighbor in South San Francisco, for “quite some time.” The collaboration they eventually agreed on involves a $15 million upfront payment to GenEdit, with the potential for $629 million in additional milestone payments. The larger company will be responsible for all preclinical, clinical, and regulatory development, as well as commercialization—assuming viable drugs result from the collaboration.

While the 40-person startup is pursuing external collaborations it is also progressing a pipeline of its own medicines. GenEdit’s internal pipeline focuses largely on disorders of the nervous system. The new $24 million—packaged as a Series A 1—gives the company enough runway to file paperwork to begin its first human trials in this area, Lee says.

“Neurology is absolutely a growing market. Now, it is expected to be as big a market as oncology,” Lee says, noting the increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. “The big question people have is, ‘What’s going to be the way that we can develop new therapies in this field?’ Obviously, genetic medicine is a really fantastic opportunity.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

AbbVie and Capsida expand genetic medicine collaboration, target eye diseases
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Capsida teams up with Lilly subsidiary for gene therapies
Novartis strikes AAV capsid deal with Voyager
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE